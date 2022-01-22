A Warning About Drugs From Unregulated Sources In Haliburton County

Haliburton Highlands OPP would like to reinforce to residents of Haliburton County that it is dangerous to use illicit drugs from unregulated sources.

The OPP encourages the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if you or anyone else you are with is experiencing an overdose. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) provides some legal protection against simple drug possession charges for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose. The GSDOA applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The Act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives, and anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.

Police urge citizens not to handle any unknown substance, as some substances can be harmful to handle and require proper procedures and personal protective equipment. If a member of the community comes across something they suspect to be illegal drugs, they should notify the police, so the substance can be handled and disposed of in a safe manner.

Members of the public are also encouraged to ensure safe disposal of any expired or unused medication by contacting their pharmacy. Any prescription medication can be returned to a pharmacy or other prescription drug dispenser at any time. Medications can also be returned to hospitals or medical clinics or during a local prescription drug drop off/take back program.

