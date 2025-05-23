Person To Identify In Connection To Orillia Fraud Investigation

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fraud that took place at a business.

On March 6, 2025, Orillia OPP entered a fraud investigation after being called by an individual reporting fraudulent activity on a credit card. As part of the ongoing investigation, surveillance footage was obtained. The photograph of the suspect to be identified is attached.

If you have any information in relation to the identity of the suspect, please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number E250270890. Contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.