Haliburton Highlands OPP Find Impaired Driver At A RIDE Check

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with impaired operation as part of a RIDE program.

On May 20, 2025, shortly after 11:00 p.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP were engaged in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program in the Municipality of Dysart Et Al. During the initiative, officers met with a driver and grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, leading to an arrest.

As a result, Jacob Burton, 26, of Peterborough, was charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on July 2, 2025, to answer to the charge.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or [www.khcrimestoppers.com]www.khcrimestoppers.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.