Call For Directors: 2026 Spring Musical

Huntsville Festival of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville invite applications from experienced local theatre directors. Do you dream of directing your favourite musical? This could be your chance to bring that dream to life on the Algonquin Theatre stage!

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) and the Rotary Club of Huntsville are now

accepting applications from creative, experienced directors for the 2026 Spring Musical, running April 10–19, 2026.

Now in its 18th year, the Spring Musical is a beloved community tradition that brings together performers, crew, and audiences from Muskoka and beyond. Past

productions have ranged widely in style and scope—most recently, Jesus Christ Superstar played to 2,376 audience members and featured over 70 local performers and crew of all ages.

How to Apply:

Interested directors are asked to submit the following:

A cover letter stating the musical title(s) you are interested in

directing, along with a brief synopsis and video links (if available). Please include more than one suggestion, as not all titles may be suitable or available.

directing, along with a brief synopsis and video links (if available). Please include more than one suggestion, as not all titles may be suitable or available. A current résumé highlighting relevant theatrical experience.

Contact information for two arts-related references (e.g., theatre

groups or productions you’ve previously worked with).

Submit your application by email to:

Dan Watson, Executive Director

Email: dan@huntsvillefestival.ca

Deadline: June 27, 2025

Selected candidates will be contacted for interviews, which will take

place during the week of July 7–9, 2025 (dates and times to be confirmed). Please note: this is a volunteer position.

For full application details, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca