Person And Vehicle Identified After Two Mischief Incidents At School Areas In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted an investigation into a mischief to two separate school areas in Gravenhurst and the person responsible has been identified.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, just before 7:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report from school staff at Muskoka Beechgrove Public School, located on Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst, that a vehicle was driving on their playground, doing donuts and causing damage to the grass. The school team at Gravenhurst High School later noticed similar damage to their sports field that occurred the same evening.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the driver of the involved vehicle, a 17-year-old Bracebridge youth, came forward and took responsibility for the mischief caused to the two school properties.

Community members are key partners in public safety and police would like to thank members of the public for their support and for sharing information.