Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision And Leaving Scene

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

At about 7:08p.m. of November 24, 2025, Huntsville OPP received a call reporting a pickup truck involved in a collision at the on ramp from South Mary Lake Rd. to Highway 11 northbound. Police found the pickup truck had crashed through a metal guardrail. Witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the scene on foot.

Police received calls of a suspicious male in the area and locate the owner of the pickup truck. Police determined the male to be impaired and arrested the male.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Hatton, 39 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Fail to remain at the scene of collision

· Fail to Report Accident

The accused was released and is to appear in January 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs.

Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!