Charges Laid After Stolen Vehicle Found On Hwy. 400 in Georgian Bay Township

On December 1, 2025, just after 12 noon, a member of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling northbound on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township. The officer was alerted by the Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) to a licence plate attached to a vehicle reported stolen in the Toronto area.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. In addition to being in possession of a stolen vehicle, it was discovered that the driver was prohibited from driving and was bound by a probation order. The vehicle was towed to be returned to its owner, and the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment.

As a result of this investigation, Lisa PETTIGREW, 28 years of Newmarket, faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act as well as the following Criminal Code charges:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Operation While Prohibited × 2

Fail to Comply with Probation Order × 3

The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 2, 2025.