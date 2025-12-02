Fraudsters From Orillia Caught At Auto Dealership

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fraudulent attempted vehicle purchase following a report to police on October 30th, 2025.

On October 30th, 2025, police were contacted by staff at an automotive dealership in the Town of Exeter, Municipality of South Huron. Staff members had discovered discrepancies in the documents provided by a potential vehicle buyer. Investigators from the Huron County OPP gathered the information and confirmed the dealership’s suspicions.

On November 1st, 2025, two individuals attended the dealership to finalize the purchase of the $70,000 vehicle. Police were contacted and both suspects were arrested at the scene. The accused individuals were identified, and charged as follows:

Gabriela Cinalli, 54 years-of-age from Orillia has been charged with:

– Fraud Over $5,000.

The accused was processed and later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich on December 08, 2025.

Bradley McClocklin, 59 years-of-age from Orillia has been charged with:

– Fraud Over $5,000,

– Use, Deals, Acts on Forged Document,

– Personation with Intent – Identity Fraud.

The accused was processed and later released from custody with a court appearance scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice, Goderich on December 08, 2025.

Automotive dealerships and related businesses are reminded to conduct thorough checks of potential customers when it comes to large purchases, especially those being made online or over the phone.

For more information on common frauds and scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website at antifraudcentre.ca