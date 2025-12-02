Alberta Is Getting A Boots And Hearts Music Festival

Republic Live, the internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning live entertainment company behind the Boots and Hearts Music Festival and OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE), a North American leader in sports and entertainment, are bringing the iconic Boots and Hearts brand to Western Canada. Boots and Hearts West officially arrives in Edmonton on August 28 and 29, 2026, in Fan Park @ ICE District.

This exciting expansion marks a significant moment for the festival’s evolution, bringing the beloved Boots and Hearts experience—known for its unmatched fan community, immersive festival atmosphere, and world-class performances—to an all-new audience in Western Canada. The move reflects the brand’s growing national presence and the deep affinity fans have built over 15 years with the #BootsLife: unforgettable weekends rooted in connection, celebration, and country music culture.

To kick off its inaugural year, on the heels of his multi-week #1 hit at Canadian country radio, Platinum-selling artist Russell Dickerson will headline on Friday, August 28, followed by Grammy Award–nominated and genre-blending trailblazer Shaboozey on Saturday, August 29. The full festival lineup will be revealed at a later date.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. MT, with public on-sale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. MT exclusively at www.bootsandhearts.com . Fans can also take advantage of flexible payment options through PayPal or Klarna.

For over a decade, Boots and Hearts – Canada’s largest camping and music festival –has built a passionate, loyal fan base drawn to the festival’s signature mix of music, community, and memory-making. An eight-time CCMA Country Festival of the Year winner and recognized by the Academy of Country Music for Festival of the Year, Boots and Hearts continues to set the standard for world-class festival experiences. Boots and Hearts West will build on that legacy by bringing the same spirit to Western Canada—expanding reach, deepening the brand’s national footprint, and offering fans new ways to experience the festival they love.

“Boots and Hearts has always been about living the lifestyle of country music & celebrating its community. It is a feeling of connection and belonging. Bringing BootsLife to Edmonton is incredibly meaningful for us and is the perfect place for our next chapter,” shares Eva Dunford, Boots and Hearts Music Festival Co-Founder. “Alberta’s deep country roots and honest, grounded culture feel naturally aligned with the spirit our festival has cultivated over the past fifteen years. We are honoured to partner with OEG, a trusted leader in sports and live entertainment whose track record makes this possible. We can’t wait to share our stories, friendships, and music with a community that lives this spirit wholeheartedly. Our boots are on, and we’re heading west!”

“We’re excited to welcome Boots and Hearts to Alberta for its first-ever music festival outside of Ontario,” said Adam Oppenhiem, SVP, Live Entertainment and Events, OEGSE. “Boots and Hearts West combines one of Canada’s premier country music events with the unmatched energy, vibrancy, and excitement of ICE District—and some of Canada’s most passionate country music fans. These types of world-class festivals are exactly what venues like Fan Park @ ICE District and the future Event Park are made for, and Boots and Hearts West is yet another example of our tireless efforts to make Edmonton a must-stop destination for the biggest events in live entertainment. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for country music fans from across Western Canada.”