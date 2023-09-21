Penetanguishene Youth Is Walking Instead Of Driving After Going 132 In A 60 km/h Zone

A 17 year old Penetanguishene youth is walking instead of driving after an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment observed a vehicle travelling a little too fast on Main Street in the town of Penetanguishene around 12:45 a.m. September 17, 2023.

The speed noted by the officer was 132 KM/H in a 60 KM/H zone and after a safe stop, the youth was handed several Provincial Court appearance notices for Speeding, Drive Motor Vehicle-Perform Stunt-Excessive Speed, Fail to Surrender Licence all contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The accused faces a 30 day drivers licence suspension as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and as well, the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.