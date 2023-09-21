Orillia OPP Issue Several Tickets And Warnings For Noisy Vehicles

The Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted patrols for noisy vehicles due to ongoing complaints from residents to both police and the City of Orillia. This initiative targeted vehicles who have excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems, including aftermarket exhausts and vehicles that cause unreasonable amounts of smoke. The initiative aimed to educate drivers and enforce the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and ran for the month of August.

Orillia Detachment members laid forty provincial offences related to excessive noise and vehicle related equipment infractions. Officers further issued sixty-seven warnings to vehicle operators for noise and equipment offences throughout the initiative period.

Drivers are reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure their exhaust system meets the requirements of Provincial Laws including the HTA. This includes the exhaust being in good working order, with no excessive noise, or unreasonable amount of smoke. Furthermore, the driver shall not at any time cause the motor vehicle to make any unnecessary noise, nor permit any unreasonable amount of smoke to escape from the motor vehicle.

All motor vehicles and motor assisted bicycles are required to have a proper muffler in good working order and shall not use a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, Hollywood muffler, by-pass or similar device in accordance with the HTA s. 75.