Penetanguishene Resident Charged With First Degree Murder

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one individual with first degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in the Town of Penetanguishene.

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, an investigation began after 30-year-old Jesse DESCHAMPS was shot and killed in the rear parking lot of a shopping centre on Poyntz Street in Penetanguishene.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Danika LAWRIE, 32 years old of Penetanguishene, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

First degree murder, section

Mischief over $5,000, section

Obstruct peace officer, section

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on a later date.

The OPP Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The OPP would like to thank community members for their ongoing assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.