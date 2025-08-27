The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs has lowered the fire danger rating to moderate for all of Muskoka.
- Small, recreational, open-air fires are permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m; and
- No daytime burning is permitted.
When having an open-air fire, please practice safety first.
- Ensure your fire is at least six metres (20 feet) from any adjacent properties, structures, trees or anything that can burn and is a maximum of 61cm (2 feet) wide;
- Never leave a fire unattended;
- Do not use aerosols or accelerants on a fire, such as gasoline. These substances are unpredictable, can explode and ignite surrounding areas;
- Only dry wood can be burned. Do not burn any grass, yard waste or green wood;
- There must be an immediately accessible and adequate supply of water and tools available to extinguish a fire. Make sure the fire is out completely before leaving the site;
- Keep your distance. Children, pets and adults should stay a safe distance away; and
- In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.
In Bracebridge, recreational open-air fires are permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in all four of Bracebridge’s fire zones in accordance with the [/town-services/by-law-enforcement/#BurningControlBy-Law]Burning Control By-Law until October 31. Daytime burning and slash pile burning is not permitted during this timeframe.
The Muskoka-wide fire danger rating system is in effect from April 1 to October 31 and is monitored by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, in consultation with Ministry of Natural Resources.
For more information on the current fire danger rating, visit [/bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating]bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating or call 1-877-847-1577.
Fire Danger Rating lowered to Moderate for all of Muskoka