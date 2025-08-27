The Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs has lowered the fire danger rating to moderate for all of Muskoka.

Small, recreational, open-air fires are permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m; and

No daytime burning is permitted.

When having an open-air fire, please practice safety first.

Ensure your fire is at least six metres (20 feet) from any adjacent properties, structures, trees or anything that can burn and is a maximum of 61cm (2 feet) wide;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Do not use aerosols or accelerants on a fire, such as gasoline. These substances are unpredictable, can explode and ignite surrounding areas;

Only dry wood can be burned. Do not burn any grass, yard waste or green wood;

There must be an immediately accessible and adequate supply of water and tools available to extinguish a fire. Make sure the fire is out completely before leaving the site;

Keep your distance. Children, pets and adults should stay a safe distance away; and

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

In Bracebridge, recreational open-air fires are permitted between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in all four of Bracebridge’s fire zones in accordance with the [/town-services/by-law-enforcement/#BurningControlBy-Law]Burning Control By-Law until October 31. Daytime burning and slash pile burning is not permitted during this timeframe.

The Muskoka-wide fire danger rating system is in effect from April 1 to October 31 and is monitored by the Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs, in consultation with Ministry of Natural Resources.

For more information on the current fire danger rating, visit [/bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating]bracebridge.ca/firedangerrating or call 1-877-847-1577.

Fire Danger Rating lowered to Moderate for all of Muskoka