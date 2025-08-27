Collaborative Initiative Targets Environmental Restoration At J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park

Sustainable Orillia, in collaboration with Mariposa Folk Festival and the City of Orillia, is inviting residents to roll up their sleeves and dig into an exciting environmental project at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park this September.

The project is supported through funding from Tree Canada’s Community Tree Grants program and includes the removal of invasive Buckthorn species. Buckthorn spreads rapidly, disrupts native plant communities, and reduces biodiversity within naturalized areas. In its place, native tree species will be planted to improve ecological resilience and support the long-term health of the park.

“This partnership between Sustainable Orillia, the City of Orillia, and the Mariposa Folk Festival shows what’s possible when community groups work together for the environment,” said Danny Epstein, Vice President of Sustainable Orillia. “With the support of funding from Tree Canada, we can replace invasive buckthorn with native species that will strengthen biodiversity, improve the health of Tudhope Park, and create a lasting natural legacy for future generations to enjoy.”

“As Mariposa has created a lasting legacy for generations so too has Tudhope Park. Mariposa is excited to partner with Sustainable Orillia and Tree Canada to do its part in restoring the park to its former beauty for all to enjoy for generations to come.” said Mariposa president Pam Carter.

Project Timeline:

Buckthorn Removal: September 13, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tree Planting Day: September 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“The City of Orillia is pleased to support this community-led initiative to restore natural areas within J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This initiative ensures the park continues to thrive for wildlife and as a vibrant place for our residents to enjoy for generations to come.”

The project will be led by Sustainable Orillia, with the Mariposa Folk Festival assisting in volunteer coordination and event logistics. The City of Orillia is contributing in-kind services to help facilitate site preparation and grant implementation.

How to Volunteer:

Residents can register to participate in one or both events by completing the volunteer sign-up form.

Residents can also request a native tree for planting on private property.

For additional information regarding this project, visit: sustainableorillia.ca.