Five Recipients Awarded With Township Of Tiny Education Bursaries

At the August 6, 2025, regular meeting of Council, the Mayor and Council announced the 2025 Education Bursary recipients. Each of these five students entering their first year of post-secondary education will receive a $1,000 bursary from the township. The Township of Tiny would like to congratulate the 2025 Education Bursary recipients:

Leo Chicoine, graduating from École Secondaire Le Caron is going to Brevard College to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration. Olivia Reynolds, graduating from St. Theresa’s Catholic High School is going to York University for Performance and Dance. Robyn Donaldson, graduating from Georgian Bay District Secondary School is going to Wilfrid Laurier University to pursue a Psychology degree. Isabella Gendron, graduating from Georgian Bay District Secondary School is going to Queens University for an Honours Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education. Anna Ryde, graduating from Northern Secondary School is going to University of Waterloo for Mechanical Engineering.

The Township of Tiny Education Bursary program assists students who are entering their post-secondary education, including courses and training programs of a technical and vocational nature. Applications for the bursary are anonymously vetted by a selection committee and scored based on set criteria consisting of volunteer experience, essay response, post-secondary education length, and completeness/comprehension.

“On behalf of Tiny, we would like to congratulate our five Education Bursary recipients and wish them continued success as they pursue post-secondary education,” said Mayor David Evans. “Tiny’s longstanding bursary program is an example of how we continue to support the youth in our community.”

For more information about the bursary program, or to view past winners, visit www.tiny.ca/bursary.