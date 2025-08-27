Upgrades To The Bracebridge Memorial Park Bandshell Starting In Early September

In early September, the Town of Bracebridge will begin a reconstruction project of the Memorial Park bandshell. Located at 130 Manitoba Street, the bandshell plays an important role in community events and engagement.

Over the course of approximately three months, crews will be revitalizing the bandshell structure to ensure it continues to support existing uses and enhance the park’s role as an inclusive, and vibrant community hub. During this period, residents and visitors are asked to avoid the project area and follow all on-site signage for safety. To facilitate the project, daily closures of the Rene Caisse Lane parking spaces may be required.

The new bandshell aligns with the vision established in the Downtown Master Plan, emphasizing the locations importance as an opportunity site and gathering place in downtown Bracebridge. The new, octagonal design will foster a 360-degree viewing experience and an accessible walkway.

Thank you to the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes, and the Stroud Family for their generous contribution to this project.

A grand re-opening celebration will take place when the project is complete.

