Parry Sound School Placed On A Hold And Secure After Social Media Threat

A School was place on a hold and secure, after a threat was made on social media.

On October 13, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint through social media at a High School on Isabella Street in Parry Sound.

School protocol was followed, and a hold and secure was issued as a precaution, during the investigation.

Police located the student responsible for the threat and the hold and secure was no longer in effect.

There is no threat to public safety.