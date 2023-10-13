Parry Sound School Placed On A Hold And Secure After Social Media Threat

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

A School was place on a hold and secure, after a threat was made on social media.

On October 13, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint through social media at a High School on Isabella Street in Parry Sound.

School protocol was followed, and a hold and secure was issued as a precaution, during the investigation. 

Police located the student responsible for the threat and the hold and secure was no longer in effect. 

There is no threat to public safety.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here