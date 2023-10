Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised that the Trethewey’s Falls Bridge is re-opened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The bridge was temporarily closed from August 30, 2023 to October 12, 2023 for a rehabilitation project.

Construction work on the Peterson Bridge, located at 1078 Old Victoria Road, was completed August 25, 2023.

The Town appreciates the public’s patience while upgrading the infrastructure.