Tim Hortons And Baileys Announce Non-Alcoholic Menu Collaboration That Will Launch This Year

Later this year, and for a limited time, Tim Hortons guests will be able to enjoy the flavour of BAILEYS® in select non-alcoholic beverages and baked goods across Canada.

“Can you think of a better pairing? We’re excited to team up to give Canadians the unmistakable flavour of Tim Hortons classics and BAILEYS® that Canadians know and love. Since the line-up is non-alcoholic, Tims guests will be able to enjoy these delicious flavour combinations any time!” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“BAILEYS® and Tim Hortons are known for food and beverage innovations that push boundaries and this collaboration is sure to be a match made in decadence,” said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing for Diageo Canada.

Stay tuned for more information about this delicious non-alcoholic partnership that Canadians will want to savour as the weather turns colder.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada’s favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About BAILEYS Original Irish Cream Liquor

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is the most loved spirit’s brand in the world (Kantar). It’s the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect dash of indulgence when looking for an adult treat. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Colada, Deliciously Light, Almande, Tiramisu Flavour etc. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com

Canadians will be able to treat themselves to the iconic flavour of BAILEYS® in select non-alcoholic beverages and baked goods across Canada later this year.

News Release provided by Tim Hortons