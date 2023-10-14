South Muskoka schools participate in the annual Evan Luker Run

Articles / Photos from TLDSB

On October 13, roughly 640 students from 10 local schools throughout south Muskoka participated in the Evan Luker Run at Macaulay Public School (MPS).

The annual event, which has taken place since 1985, honors a former MPS student who tragically passed away at the age of nine in a car accident. Evan’s father always describes him as a young boy who loved to be active, running, and climbing while playing with his friends. As a result, each year, MPS hosts this run for students in Grades 1 to 8.

“By coming together to participate in the run is our way of honouring Evan’s joyful and positive spirit,” explained MPS teacher, Brian Andreasen. “The event is only a success because of the number of volunteers who come to support the run, which include retired teachers, MPS families, OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Service, and all the parents who come to cheer everyone on!”

MPS also has an annual Evan Luker Award presented by the Luker family and staff every June to a Grade 4 student who best exemplify positive attitudes, self-motivation, determination, and courage in the pursuit of learning.