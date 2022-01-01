Parry Sound Resident Charged In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

On December 26, 2021 at just after 10 p.m. the Manitoulin OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle not maintaining its lane and varying speeds on Highway 17.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed the motor vehicle was stolen.

Matthew Molnar, 30-years-old, from Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited (Two Counts)

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Careless Driving

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 7, 2022.