Parry Sound Resident Charged In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On December 26, 2021 at just after 10 p.m. the Manitoulin OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle not maintaining its lane and varying speeds on Highway 17.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed the motor vehicle was stolen.

Matthew Molnar, 30-years-old, from Parry Sound was charged with:

  • Operation While Prohibited (Two Counts)
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
  • Careless Driving
  • Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on February 7, 2022.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here