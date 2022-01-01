Minimum Wage Increases To $15 An Hour In Ontario

As part of its plan to grow an economy that works for everyone, the Ontario government has raised the general minimum wage to $15.00 per hour starting today. This new, higher general minimum wage is expanded to now include bartenders and alcohol servers. The special minimum wages for students under 18, homeworkers and hunting, fishing and wilderness guides have also increased.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, our government will never stop working for workers, including by putting more money into their pockets,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Ontario’s workers deserve a raise, and today we’re delivering one. There’s no better way to support hard-working Ontarians right now than raising the minimum wage.”

“As we usher in a new year, our government is making unprecedented changes to rebalance the scales and put more workers in the driver’s seat,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “With the cost of living rising, this raise gives a hand up to the workers and families who need it most.”

As of January 1, 2022, the following wages are in place in Ontario:

General minimum wage workers are now earning $15.00 per hour, a raise from $14.35.

Liquor servers have received a pay raise from $12.55 to $15.00 per hour.

Students under the age of 18 who work 28 hours a week or less when school is in session or work during a school break or summer holidays, had their pay raised from $13.50 to $14.10 per hour.

Homeworkers (those who do paid work out of their own homes for employers) had their pay raised from $15.80 to $16.50 per hour.

Hunting, fishing and wilderness guides had their pay raised from $71.75 to $75.00 when working less than five consecutive hours in a day, and $143.55 to $150.05 when working five or more hours in a day.

“For too long, workers have been falling behind and wages have not kept up with the cost of living, which is why we are raising the minimum wage to support those who have helped keep our economy moving throughout the pandemic,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Working for workers is just one part of our plan to Build Ontario and lay the foundation for jobs, prosperity and growth.”

These minimum wage raises build on the government’s broader actions to support, protect, and attract workers, and make Ontario the top place to live, work and raise a family.