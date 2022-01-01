One Person Taken To Hospital After Stabbing In Bracebridge

On New Years Day at 4:40 a.m., Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a report of a stabbing at 9 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

Residents reported trouble in the area in recent days.

Police say a 27-year-old Bracebridge man was taken to hospital after being stabbed eight times with serious injuries where he remains in stable condition.

A 22 year-old Bracebridge man has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Muskoka Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

Further details will be released as they become available.

The name of the accused has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.