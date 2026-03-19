OSPCA And Humane Society Receives $65,000 Grant From PetSmart For Adoption During National Adoption Week

Local PetSmart stores will host adoptable pets March 23-29 as part of PetSmart Charities of Canada’s National Adoption Week

Thanks to a new grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada®, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society will help more pets in Muskoka get healthy, adoption-ready, and into loving homes. The $65,000 grant will support National Adoption Week events taking place at the PetSmart located at 70 King William St. in Huntsville from March 23-29, 2026.

Thousands of animals find themselves in shelters across Canada each year, adding strain to many already coping with stretched resources. Funds from PetSmart Charities of Canada help provide care and shelter to animals in need at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre.

“This partnership provides additional opportunities for the animals in our care to meet potential adopters,” says Lindsey Bunn, Manager, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Muskoka Animal Centre. “Our goal is to help animals find loving homes as quickly as possible, and events like this are a wonderful way to introduce the community to animals who are waiting patiently for their second chance.”

“Our animal welfare partners in local communities are determined to keep pace with the need, and deserve support,” says Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities of Canada. “We’re proud to work alongside the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and appreciate the critical steps they take to advocate for the animals that come through their doors in need of love, safety, care and nutrition. Please consider supporting their lifesaving work through volunteering, fostering, adopting, or by donating.”

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week is a special time during the year. Neighbourhood PetSmart stores will host adoptable pets to meet and cuddle in spacious areas, and staff and volunteers are ready to make introductions and answer questions. Potential pet parents can also learn about the products and services they’ll need for the best possible start with their new family members.

Ontario SPCA animal centres in Barrie, York Region and Muskoka will be participating in the March adoption event, as well as additional National Adoption Week events taking place July 20-26 and Oct. 19-25.

To view animals available for adoption at the Ontario SPCA, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt