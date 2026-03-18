Haliburton Highlands OPP Arrest And Charge Two Impaired Drivers

Members of the Haliburton Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two motorists with impaired operation.

On Friday, March 13th, 2026, at approximately 8:50 p.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands (OPP) stopped a vehicle that had been travelling on Gelert Road in the Municipality of Dysart et Al. After speaking with the driver, officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of that investigation, Robert Kelly, a 61-year-old from Haliburton, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at approximately 12:17 a.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands (OPP) were conducting R.I.D.E. checks on highway 35 in the Township of Minden Hills. Officers spoke with a driver who had stopped at their location and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the second investigation, Mychael Bilodeau, a 32-year-old of the Municipality of Dysart et Al, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Officers remind motorists to make a plan before drinking alcohol or consuming drugs. Arrange a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, or a safe place to stay for the night. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can affect judgement and driving ability.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands (OPP) are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value the public’s contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.khcrimestoppers.com.