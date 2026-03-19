Frigidaire Gas Ranges Recalled Due To Burn Hazard With Incidents Reported

The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition of the oven’s bake burner, which can create a potential risk of burns.

As of March 11, 2026, the company has received 3 reports of incidents in Canada, including one injury. In the United States, the company has received 59 reports of incidents, including 30 injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using the ovens in the recalled gas ranges and contact Electrolux Group to arrange free professional in-home installation of a new bake burner. Consumers can continue to use the cooktop burners.

For more information, consumers can contact Electrolux Group by telephone at 1-866-291-7629 , between 8:30 am and 8:00 pm ET, Monday through Friday (except statutory holidays), by email at gasovenburnerrecall@electrolux.com or visit the company website.

Joint recall with Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) and Electrolux Group.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

Health Canada would like to remind consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

This recall is also posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. You can visit this site for more information on other international consumer product recalls.