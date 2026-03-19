Orillia Selected To Host 2028 Ontario 55+ Winter Games

The Ontario government is investing $325,000 to support the City of Orillia’s successful bid to host the 2028 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, the province’s premier winter sporting event for seniors. Supporting these Games is part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario by helping communities attract visitors, drive domestic tourism and strengthen the local economy.

“Our government is proud to support the 2028 Ontario 55+ Winter Games in Orillia, which has a successful history of delivering Ontario Games events, and I am confident that they will deliver another unforgettable experience,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. “We look forward to seeing people from every corner of the province come together in Orillia to compete with their peers and showcase the benefits of lifelong, healthy, active living.”

The 2028 Ontario 55+ Winter Games are expected to generate an economic impact of more than $1 million, with up to 1,000 athletes and participants from across the province competing in 11 sports and activities, including hockey, badminton, volleyball and curling. The province’s investment will support the City of Orillia and the Games Organizing Committee with the implementation and delivery of these Games.

“The City of Orillia is pleased to once again be selected to host the 55+ Winter Games in 2028. We are grateful for the support and partnership we have built with the Ministry of Sport to help deliver the Ontario Games,” said Don McIsaac, Mayor of Orillia. “As a three-time host of the youth games and now two-time host for the 55+ Games, we are proud to demonstrate our community’s commitment to celebrating active living and sport at every age. Beyond the significant economic benefits of drawing visitors from across Ontario to the entire Simcoe area, hosting the Games leaves a lasting legacy in Orillia, bringing our community together through volunteerism, teamwork and celebration of sport.”

Games Ontario events increase domestic tourism, provide communities with valuable experience in hosting events, develop a base of qualified volunteers and encourage more people to participate in future Games and sports tourism events.

This funding will ensure the City of Orillia’s successful delivery of the Games, which previously hosted the event in 2024 as well as the 2018, 2020 and 2026 Ontario Winter Games.