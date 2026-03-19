“Coffee With Fire” Community Chats This March In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Fire Department is inviting residents to pull up a chair and connect with local firefighters during two upcoming “Coffee with Fire” community chats this March.

These informal drop-in sessions are an opportunity for residents to ask questions and learn more about the new Ontario Fire Code requirements for carbon monoxide (CO) alarms. Participants can also take the opportunity to ask all of their burning questions about fire prevention and safety, smoke alarms, home escape planning and seasonal safety tips. Representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources will also be participating to answer any questions about wild land fires and Provincial resources.

Event Details:

Tuesday, March 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Tim Hortons, 9 Depot Drive

Tuesday, March 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. at McDonald’s, 105 Muskoka District Road 118 West

The Bracebridge Fire Department encourages residents, homeowners, tenants, business owners and families to stop by, say hello, and take a proactive step toward improving their fire safety knowledge in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

No registration is required. Drop in at any time during the scheduled sessions.

For more information about fire prevention and safety resources, visit bracebridge.ca/fire.