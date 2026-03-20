Ontario Supporting Ice Storm Recovery In Parry Sound-Muskoka

Funding will help cover emergency response and clean up costs

To protect Ontario and keep communities safe, the government is providing $2,639,000 in eligible funding for ice storm assistance in five municipalities across South Muskoka. The funding is part of Ontario’s $90 million Municipal Ice Storm Assistance program, and will help cover clean-up and emergency response costs due to a severe winter weather event on March 28, 2025.

“This assistance exemplifies our government’s commitment to protecting Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “By providing this funding, the communities hit hardest by last year’s ice storm will be able to have the majority of emergency response and clean up costs covered without having to rely on ratepayers.”

The March 28, 2025 storm resulted in widespread damage, leaving nearly 400,000 homes and businesses without power across central and eastern Ontario. The storm caused extensive tree damage and downed hydro lines which led to prolonged power outages across the Town of Bracebridge, Town of Gravenhurst, Township of Georgian Bay, Township of Muskoka Lakes and areas in between within the District of Muskoka.

The following municipalities are receiving funding:

**all costs are after cost-sharing

Municipality Maximum Provincial Assistance (rounded) Town of Bracebridge 348,000 District Municipality of Muskoka 1,240,000 Township of Georgian Bay 15,000 Town of Gravenhurst 243,000 Township of Muskoka Lakes 847,000

“Our government will always protect Ontario, especially in times of need,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The relief being announced today will safeguard local jobs and help Parry Sound–Muskoka rebuild – stronger than ever.”

In June 2025, the Ontario government launched the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance program and Business Ice Storm Assistance program to help communistes impacted by the storm.