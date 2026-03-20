Ontario Is Banning Overpriced Sports, Concert And Live Event Resale Tickets

As part of its plan to protect Ontario consumers and families, the government is taking action to propose amendments to the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, to combat overpriced ticket resale prices. New legislative changes would make it illegal for tickets to concerts, cultural, sports and other live events in Ontario to be re-sold for more than their original cost. These new measures would protect fans and consumers from exploitative, professional resellers who artificially drive up ticket prices and help ensure all Ontarians have the opportunity to attend premier live events across the province.

“We are taking action to help ensure Ontario fans have access to fair resale prices and are not exploited by price gouging when they buy resale tickets for their favourite events,” said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “With these new measures, consumers would no longer need to worry about being ripped-off in the ticket resale market, and more families and fans would have the opportunity to see their favourite band or sports team perform live.”

These amendments to the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, will be introduced in the coming days and would, if passed, make it illegal for tickets for live events in Ontario to be re-sold for more than their original cost, which is the all-in price originally paid to the primary seller, plus any fees, service charges or applicable taxes charged on the resale. In coordination with these changes, the government is proposing to strengthen validity guarantee requirements to protect against the sale of fake tickets and to create new powers that could be used to stop unfair service charges and fees during the purchasing process.

“The use of resale practices that dramatically drive up the price of resale tickets for families to be able to attend major events isn’t fair, and we want more people to have the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of Ontario’s live entertainment scene,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport.

The proposed resale price cap would address long-standing concerns about inflated resale ticket prices to events in Ontario, as well as other practices in the ticket resale market that negatively impact fans and consumers.

“Ontario offers a wide range of live events, and by putting reasonable limits on resale ticket prices, we’re helping make them more affordable for residents and visitors,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

More information about how the government continues to make progress on its plan to protect Ontario, by making Ontario one of the most competitive places to invest and do business in the G7 by building a more competitive, more resilient and more self-reliant economy, will be included in the 2026 Budget, to be released on March 26, 2026.