Fake Bylaw Enforcement Officers Are Appearing In Gravenhurst

The Town of Gravenhurst is aware of a local incident in which two individuals impersonated town bylaw enforcement officers.

The incident took place in the Giant Tiger parking lot Monday afternoon.

A member of the public who interacted with the bogus officers reported the incident to the town and the matter is now with the Ontario Provincial Police for investigation.

During the incident, the bogus officers, a man and a woman, both in civilian clothes, informed an elderly man that he was parked illegally in an accessible spot and demanded the man pay a fine of $300.

The phony male officer attempted to get the driver to exit his vehicle. The driver refused and produced his accessible parking permit. An exchange of words took place, during which time the phony female officer photographed the senior’s vehicle.

The two fake officers then fled the scene.

Please note the following:

Town bylaw officers will always be in uniform.

Town bylaw officers will always be operating with marked Town of Gravenhurst vehicles.

Town bylaw officers will always have identification.

Town bylaw officers will never ask for money.

Additionally, the public can always verify an officer’s identity by contacting the town at 705-687-3412.

Anyone with information about the incident in the Giant Tiger parking lot is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.