OSMH Foundation Announces Raquel Ness As Board Chair 

Raquel Ness has been elected as Chair of the Board of Directors of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation.

Raquel Ness, Lawyer with Ness Law and Co-Director of the Orillia Chapter of Ripple of Kindness, has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2020 and is excited to create a larger impact through her new role as Chair.

“Soldiers’ Foundation has always been near and dear to me,” said Ness. “Having spent time in hospitals as a young child, I understand the importance and need for exceptional healthcare close to home. I look forward to continuing the support for our hospital and leading our mandate to drive opportunity for the new Soldier’s Hospital.”

Nancy Harris, who has led the Foundation Board over the last four years, will remain involved as Past Chair. Through her four years as Board Chair, Harris supported the Foundation through a global pandemic and focused on bringing the Hospital and Foundation Boards closer together. She was also heavily involved in the recruitment process for the Foundation’s President and CEO, Perry Esler.

“Nancy has been an incredible support to the Foundation during her time as Chair,” said Esler. “We are grateful to continue to work together as we build the future of healthcare excellence in our region.”

At the Foundation Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors welcomed three new members, Kenneth Bumstead, Chris Holtved, and Scott Walker.

Julie Emery will continue her role as Secretary and Chris Holtved has been appointed as the Treasurer for the Foundation Board.

Ryan Spurgeon, member of the OSMH Board of Directors, will be serving alongside Ken Brownlee as OSMH representative.

“We are fortunate to be supported by a talented and skilled Board of Directors,” Esler said. “Their professional backgrounds and dedication to the Orillia area are assets to the Foundation, the Hospital, and the community we serve.”

If you are interested in volunteering for the OSMH Foundation Board of Directors and have experience in governance, fundraising, healthcare, marketing or finance, please contact the Foundation Office at found@osmh.on.ca or 705.325.6464.

OSMH Foundation Board of Directors 2023-2024

Raquel Ness – Chair

Nancy Harris – Past Chair

Chris Holtved – Treasurer

Julie Emery – Secretary

Kenneth Bumstead

Svetlana Carrigan

Perry Esler – Ex Officio

Hanan Fahmy

Natalie Little

Greg Parker

Mark Shivers

Carmine Stumpo – OSMH President and CEO

Scott Walker

OSMH Representatives:

Ken Brownlee

Ryan Spurgeon