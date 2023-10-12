CAA Reminds Motorists To Schedule Winter Tire Swap Before Snow Falls

CAA South Central Ontario is reminding motorists that it is time to make an appointment to install winter tires. While no one wants to think about snow, winter is right around the corner.
This winter is expected to be snowy and cold and winter tires are an important part of staying safe on the roads.
Below are a few things that drivers should keep in mind as they make the switch to winter tires:
- Make sure you book with a trusted mechanic. CAA has a list of Approved Auto Repair Services (AARSTM), that have been appraised, approved and recommended by CAA.
- Winter tires should be installed by the time temperatures consistently fall below 7C.
- Global supply chains for tires are still hit-and-miss. If you need new winter tires, booking early is best to guarantee you a set.
- You can identify if a tire is a winter tire by looking for the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the side of the tire.
- After a tire change, drivers need to retorque the wheels on their vehicles within 100 and 150 km after a tire change to avoid potential wheel separation.