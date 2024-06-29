Orillia OPP Respond To Man With A Knife And Injured People

The Orillia Detachment Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in the City of Orillia.

On June 28, 2024, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Orillia OPP officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Mississaga St W, Orillia. Upon arrival, officers located a male in distress holding a knife. The male attempted to approach police with the knife and after a brief struggle the male was placed under arrest. Upon further investigation police located two victims outside the residence. One of the victims had serious non-life-threatening injuries, while a second victim had minor injuries. Simcoe County Ambulance paramedics attended and transported one of the victims to the local hospital where they were treated.

While enroute to the disturbance an OPP cruiser had a mechanical failure resulting in a spontaneous fire, not related to the incident.

No officers were injured.

There is no threat to public safety.

The Orillia Detachment Crime Unit continue to investigate this on-going incident. No further information at this time.

