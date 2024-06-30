Ontario Celebrating Canada Day With Free Fishing

The Ontario government is celebrating this Canada Day by encouraging fishing enthusiasts and first-timers alike to enjoy free fishing from June 29 to July 7. This is a great opportunity to recognize the province’s angling traditions and to get outdoors and enjoy Canada Day.
“I welcome anyone curious about fishing to experience the excitement and satisfaction of this great sport firsthand,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources. “Wherever you are in Ontario – urban or rural – there are abundant opportunities to enjoy free fishing in celebration of Canada Day.”
Families are encouraged to find a local event by visiting http://www.ontariofamilyfishing.com/.
If you are fishing for free during this period, you must follow conservation licence catch limits and carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing your name and date of birth.
Quick Facts
- Over one million licensed anglers spend $1.75 billion per year on recreational fishing in Ontario.
- This is the last free fishing period in 2024 when Canadian residents can fish for free in the province.
- Ontario fishing licences can be purchased online at huntandfishontario.com. If buying online, always look for the Ontario logo. You can also purchase in person at participating ServiceOntario or authorized licence issuer locations.
- Outside of free fishing periods, most Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65 must have an Outdoors Card and a fishing licence.
- Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province all year.
- A person who has been issued an accessible parking permit under the Highway Traffic Act or a national identity card by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind may fish without an Outdoors Card or recreational fishing licence if they carry the permit or national identity card with them while they are fishing.