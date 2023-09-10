Orillia OPP Lay Charges After Pedestrian Collision Back In August

The Orillia OPP has laid charges in relation to a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in the City of Orillia.

On August 10, 2023, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers were called to Mary Street in the City of Orillia for a motor vehicle collision. A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and the vehicle and its driver continued without stopping. One individual was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was recovered by officers on August 14th, 2023 abandoned in the City of Orillia. An individual has been identified and located and as a result:

Scott Adamson, 30 years old, of Huron-Kinloss Township, Ontario, has been charged with:

· Dangerous operation causing bodily harm;

· Fail to stop at an accident causing bodily harm;

· Fail to comply with a probation order

· Aggravated assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 10, 2023, to answer to the charges.