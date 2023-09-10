Orillia OPP Find Impaired Driver Slumped Over The Steering Wheel

Muskoka411 Staff
A member of the Orillia OPP arrested and charged an individual after a concerned citizen alerted police to an impaired driver.

On September 8, 2023, at 7 p.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were alerted by a concerned citizen to a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in an Orillia municipal parking lot. Officers located the individual within the vehicle, where they were arrested on numerous impaired related offences.

As a result, Katie-Jane Williams; 39-year-old, from Orillia has been subsequently charged with:

  • Take motor vehicle without consent
  • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on October 17, 2023.

