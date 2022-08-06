Orillia OPP Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Collision

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a SUV on Ramara Road 47 in the Township of Ramara.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP along with emergency services responded to a fatal two-vehicle T-bone collision in the intersection of Ramara Road 47 and Concession Road A.

The lone driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as Dennis Hughes, 68-years of age, from Georgina, Ontario.

The driver and passenger of the SUV did not report any injuries.

The intersection of Ramara Road 47 and Concession Road A were closed for approximately four hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigators conducted their investigation.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, North Simcoe Victim Services can be reached at 705-325-5578.