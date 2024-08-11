Orillia OPP Find Suspended Driver With 60 Cartons Of 200 Unmarked Cigarettes.

A member of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a driver of a vehicle with after a notification from the OPPs Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

On August 8, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., while conducting patrols on Colborne St E and West St S in the City of Orillia OPP were alerted by the ALPR system of a possible suspended driver. Upon initiating a traffic stop, officers confirmed the male driver to be suspended for Remedial and Unpaid fines. Further investigation, officers located 60 Cartons of 200 unmarked cigarettes.

As a result a 39-year-old male driver, from Oro-Medonte has been subsequently charged with:

Adult Driving while under suspension X 2

Adult Possess unmarked Cigarettes

Adult Possess unmarked cigarettes for sale

The name of the accused was not released.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on a future date. The motor vehicle was impounded for 45 days.