Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 11

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation related charges.

On August 10, 2024, at about 3:00 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 southbound at Carlyon Line off-ramp. The vehicle involved was found to have exited the roadway and entered into the ditch. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with the male driver police quickly determined he was impaired by alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Orillia Detachment.

As a result, Robert Gonneau, 59-years-old, from Bracebridge has been charged with:

CC 320.14(1)(a) Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

CC 320.14(1)(b) Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

LLCA 42(1)(a) Adult Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in September 2024. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.