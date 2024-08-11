New Washroom Building In River Mill Park Is Open

The Town of Huntsville officially commissioned a new public washroom building in River Mill Park (10 King Street) at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. In attendance at the grand opening ceremony were Mayor Nancy Alcock, Deputy Mayor Dan Armour, representative members of Council, and representatives of the Conner Family.

“Residents and visitors alike enjoy River Mill Park on Downtown Huntsville’s beautiful waterfront and will now have the available convenience of public washrooms. We are extremely grateful to the Conner Family for their generous donation, which made this new washroom possible,” said Mayor Nancy Alcock.

The Conner Family’s generous donation has left a significant legacy in River Mill Park. Their contribution towards the costs of the new washroom will be remembered for generations to come.

Richard, a dedicated worker at The Procter & Gamble Company, and Margaret have called Huntsville home since the early 80s. Their deep love for the outdoors is shared with the community, and memories of music have been passed on to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, fostering a greater appreciation for nature and the environment. When Margaret became aware of the need for washrooms, she ensured that this donation occurred in memory of her late husband.

A commemorative plaque for the Conner Family’s generous donation towards the River Mill Park Washroom will be installed on or near the building, a constant reminder of their legacy and our beautiful surroundings.

The new washroom building has two bathrooms and is self-sanitizing (it automatically sanitizes the toilet and its surrounding space using UV light after each use).

For more information on River Mill Park, please visit Huntsville.ca.