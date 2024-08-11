Recognition Event For The “Arts Immersion For Mental Wellness” Project In Orillia

The Orillia and District Arts Council (ODAC), in collaboration with its partners, is pleased to announce a special recognition event for the “Arts Immersion for Mental Wellness” project. This initiative, supported by United Way Simcoe Muskoka, spans the next three years and explores how engagement in the arts can aid in reconnecting individuals receiving mental health counseling and related services with the community.

The event, scheduled for Friday afternoon, August 16th, 2024, at Creative Nomad Studios, will be an intimate gathering focused on partners directly involved in the project.

A key feature of the event will be a presentation by Honours Bachelor of Psychology interns from Georgian College, a crucial partner in this initiative. The interns will discuss their research journey, including their methodology, a comprehensive literature review, and academic recommendations for shaping the project.

After the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the one-on-one mentorship workspace and view some of the artwork created by program participants. This event is a chance for partners and supporters to see firsthand the impact of the Arts Immersion project.

ODAC Board Co-Chair Dennis Rizzo explains the vision behind the initiative: “Art is an expression of emotion and public engagement. ODAC wanted to explore the application of art not as a therapeutic method but as a vehicle to bring communities together. Historically, art has done this. Can it also provide a means to inclusion for people facing mental health difficulties?”

Rizzo further elaborates, “The Arts Immersion effort looks to art as the passage, not the destination. It aims to build an individual’s self-confidence and introduce the larger community to that individual’s strengths. There is a theory that speaks to competence: The greater one’s perceived competence, the less their perceived deviance. Building competence and confidence is the ultimate goal of this journey.”

The recognition event will also acknowledge the funding contribution from United Way Simcoe Muskoka, which has been instrumental in bringing the “Arts Immersion for Mental Wellness” to life.

“United Way Simcoe Muskoka is proud to support initiatives like this that have the potential to make a real difference in our community. The arts provide a unique avenue for healing and connection, and we are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on participants,” said Brian Shelley, Chief Executive and Philanthropy Officer, United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

Arts Immersion for Mental Wellness is one of seven United Way funded collaborative projects being launched across Simcoe Muskoka this year. The United Way of Simcoe Muskoka has made a three-year funding commitment to launch Arts Immersion for Mental Wellness.