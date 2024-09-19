Orillia OPP Find Several Drugs During Impaired Driving Investigation

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a male party following a call for service from a concerned citizen in the City of Orillia.

On September 17, 2024 just before 9:00 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to a Monarch Drive business for a possible impaired driver. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the male party who was showing numerous signs of being intoxicated. While completing the arrest, the accused party was searched incident to arrest. During the search, a large quantity of drugs, Canadian currency and items consistent with drug trafficking were seized.

183 grams of methamohetamine

46 grams of crack cocaine

146.1 grams of fentanyl

2 x 8 milligram tablets of hydromorphone

$4035.00 of Canadian Currency

Digital scale

Numerous cellular devices

As a result, Michael Repuszka, 48-year-old, of the City of Sudbury has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- drugs

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid x2

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking- methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking- Opioid

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.