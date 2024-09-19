Township Of Muskoka Lakes Seeking Public Input On Levels Of Service

From The Township Of Muskoka Lakes:

We want to hear from you! The Township of Muskoka Lakes is required by legislation to identify proposed levels of service for all municipal infrastructure assets and develop a strategy to fund these activities by July 1, 2025.

Levels of service are specific parameters that describe the extent and quality of services that the Township provides to users. Levels of service link an asset’s performance to target performance goals. Some of the Township’s assets include: fire stations and equipment, recreation and sports facilities, community centers, technology i.e. internet connectivity and the Township’s website, administration buildings, and roads, bridges and sidewalks.

“An important part of a Levels of Service Review is hearing from the community on what levels of service are expected from the infrastructure owned and operated by the Township,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “This information will help us better manage our infrastructure assets to meet current needs, while planning for the service requirements of the future.”

To provide input on this important study, visit the Asset Management Levels of Service Study page on Engage Muskoka Lakes and answer our quick survey.

Alternatively, join us in person or online on Tuesday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. to learn more about the project. This is a great opportunity to learn about the assets owned and managed by the Township, and to ask questions about the current and future levels of service provided by these assets.

In-person: Council Chambers at the Municipal Office

Online: Using the Zoom platform

Through this process, the Township will:

Document current services and current levels of service; Identify potential gaps between current levels of service and those required by legislation; Identify potential gaps between current levels of service and those desired or expected by customers; and Identify actions and estimated costs to meet regulatory requirements or customer expectations.

Over the coming months there will be more opportunities to provide input on this project. If you would like to receive updates about this project, please subscribe on Engage Muskoka Lakes.

It is anticipated that a final draft of the Asset Management Levels of Service Study will be presented to the General Finance Committee in early 2025.