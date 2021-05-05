Orillia OPP Drug Investigation Results In Eight Arrests

The Orillia OPP have laid numerous drug charges as a result of an ongoing drug investigation which led to the execution of search warrants on two residences in the City of Orillia.

On April 30, 2021, shortly after midnight, members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and uniformed officers executed two search warrants, one on a home on West Street and the other on an apartment on Mississaga Street, Orillia.

Eight people found in the two homes were arrested and six have been charged after searches resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine and Canadian currency.

As a result, the following individuals have been charged:

John Blais, age 50, of Orillia

Kara Doyle, age 27, of Orillia

Kevin Marius, age 18, of Oakville

Larry Randell, age 40, of Orillia

Amanda Zimmeran, age 28, of Orillia

A young person, age 17, of North York

All have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The five adults were released on Form 10 Undertakings and are set to appear on June 29, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The young person was held for a bail hearing and the two individuals who were not charged were released unconditionally.