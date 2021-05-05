Impaired Driver Arrested After Collision On Mountain Street

On May 2, 2021 at 8 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP were in the area of Mountain Street in Dysart et al Township for an unrelated investigation. Officers were advised by a citizen about a nearby vehicle in the ditch.

Police attended the scene of the collision and spoke with the female driver.

Sajo Longworth 46-years-old of Highlands East Township was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden, Ontario on June 2, 2021.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.