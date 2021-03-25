Orillia OPP Deal With Two Recent Impaired Drivers

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two impaired drivers recently, which highlights the importance of Impaired Driving Prevention Awareness Week, an annual campaign which runs from March 21 to March 27, 2021, across Canada.

On March 17, 2021, shortly after 10 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Front Street, Orillia.

The vehicle was stopped in a nearby parking lot and officers spoke with the driver. An impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation. It was also learned that the suspect was a prohibited driver and that there were numerous administrative issues with the vehicle.

As a result, Clayton Searle, age 40, of Brock Township, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited

Numerous Highway Traffic Act violations

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear next on March 25, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

On March 19, 2021, shortly after 9 a.m., a concerned citizen called police to report an erratic driver on Highway 11 northbound near Line 12, Oro-Medonte.

A responding officer arrived quickly and located the vehicle on Line 12. The vehicle was stopped and, again, the officer had cause to enter into an impaired driving investigation. The male was subsequently arrested and an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) assisted with the investigation.

As a result, Christian Jensen, age 31, of Oakville, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on May 25, 2021, at the Ontario court of Justice, Orillia.