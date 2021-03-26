More Rain And Thunderstorms Friday Morning And Afternoon

Special weather statement continued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Rain, heavy at times, today.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms are expected this morning and continuing through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some parts. The rain will taper off this evening.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Significant ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain is expected to begin early this morning and change over to snow by this evening.

Ice accretion near 5 mm is possible. Freezing rain may mix with ice pellets before changing over to light snow this evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous.

Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Rain, heavy at times, continues this morning.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue this morning. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some locales.

The rain will taper off by noon.

Strong northwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are expected in many areas this afternoon.