Orillia OPP Charges Two People With Drug Charges

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two suspects with numerous charges including drug trafficking offences in the City of Orillia.

On February 07, 2021, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Wyandotte Street, Orillia, when they observed two individuals suspected of drug offences walking from a home. A lengthy investigation ensued and both suspects were arrested as a result. It was determined that both parties gave the officers misinformation regarding their identities. Upon further investigation, quantities of crack cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis, as well as two knives, were located and seized.

As a result, Nathaniel Reynolds, age 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of illicit cannabis

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on April 06, 2021.

The second accused, a male, age 17, from Oshawa, will not be named as he is a young person as defined in the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). He has been charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methylenedioxyamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Possession of a schedule I substance – Methylenedioxyamphetamine (Ecstasy)

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on April 14, 2021