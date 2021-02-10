Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Coldwater – Port Carling – Port Severn

Lake effect snow from Georgian Bay will continue today. Snowfall amounts are expected to be greatest in the Christian Island area extending southeast towards Coldwater.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today into this evening.

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Snow. Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm by later this evening.

Regions near the southeastern shore of Georgian Bay, including Midland. This includes Highway 400 between MacTier and Hillsdale.

Continuing into this evening.

Plan on winter driving conditions due to accumulating snow and locally reduced visibility.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.